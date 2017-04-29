Pages Navigation Menu

Throwback photos of how Oba of Lagos greeted people before meeting Ooni of Ife

Few days, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, made news headline for allegedly disgracing the Ooni of Ife at a function. According to the statement credited to the Oba of Lagos’ palace, Oba Akiolu who
snubbed the Ooni of Ife, was trying to bring back an old way of greeting.

Nigerians have dug out photos of the Oba greeting people, and its no way like the way he
‘snubbed’ the Ooni of Ife.

Here’s what High-Chief Humanbeing Oyede wrote;

See below the way Oba of Lagos dey greet others and reconcile it with the ‘traditional way’ he greeted the Oni of Ife. ( I leave you to be the judge here.)
“— the Lagos Monarch did not ignore Ooni of Ife at the public function as being misconceived by people. He said Oba Akiolu’s response to Ooni is the culturally acclaimed way of greeting by a monarch in Lagos. 

He added that the Lagos King is basically trying to revive the culture and tradition of ancient Lagos which is peculiar to the State. Other tribes also have their peculiar ways of greeting. 

“The sign by Oba Akiolu signifies, ‘inu mi, inu e’, the culture of greeting in Lagos. if Oba Akiolu wanted to ignore, he would have turned his face away from Ooni,” he said. In his words, “there is no misunderstanding between both highly revered Monarchs in Yoruba Land”.

“There is no sentiment in the culture of Lagos. As we met it that is the way we are doing it. Kabiesi Oba Akiolu is trying to bring back the old pattern, the old culture we have left behind”

Here are photos;

