Thunder allegedly strikes woman to death today in Ohafia
According to Oti Maduabuchi Orieji who shared the tragic story on Facebook he penned
‘Its a sad cold rainy evening as thunder kills a lady in my street this evening. Ihenta ohafia.. God have mercy ooo am scared oo’
