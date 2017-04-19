Timaya sets Enugu on fire with legendary performance at Real Deal Experience

Ranked amongst the best and most popular annual music shows in Nigeria, the Real Deal Experience by Nigeria’s fastest growing stout brand Legend Extra Stout is one every fun-loving Nigerian always looks out for. Timaya So when the train hit the capital city of Enugu last weekend, the expectations were very high and true to …

The post Timaya sets Enugu on fire with legendary performance at Real Deal Experience appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

