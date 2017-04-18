Timaya sets Enugu on fire with legendary performance at Real Deal Experience

Lagos, Nigeria– Ranked amongst the best and most popular annual music shows in Nigeria, the Real Deal Experience by Nigeria’s fastest growing stout brand Legend Extra Stout is one every fun-loving Nigerian always looks out for.

So when the train hit the capital city of Enugu last weekend, the expectations were very high and true to its usual billing, it delivered great fun, high level excitement, and enjoyment of the finest locally brewed stout, Legend.

And who else to light up this event and send the raving crowd of fun lovers to a heaven of musical bliss at the Polo Park Mall, Abakaliki road than the King of Dance Hall himself, the Egberi Papa One of Bayelsa, Timaya.

Headlining the Real Deal Experience music train for a record sixth time, the “Dem Mama” crooner ensured there was no single minute of boredom, wrapping up the crowd in a whirl of scintillating performances.

And in a manner reminiscent of a mass choir rehearsal, the fans joined in an hour-long sing-along daring the singer himself to outshine them in his own game. Song for song, killer dance moves for killer dance moves, it was one-night residents of Enugu and Timaya himself would not forget in a long while.

Timaya entertained the crowd with his back to back hits. From his debut “Dem Mama” to “Ukwu” and the club banger “I concur,” the A-List performer treated his fans to a bevy of his best songs as Legend Extra Stout made sure there was no shortage of premium Legend stout for everyone present. The Tipsy Kelvano band and comedian, De Don also added to the spice with their fantastic performances to the applause of the crowd.

With a full complementary live band, a state of the art stage, a crowd of loyal Legend stout consumers and fun lovers, and Timaya’s unparalleled stagecraft, trademark energy and bravado known across the length and breadth of Africa, there was really no way Real Deal Experience Enugu could have been anything short of a memorable night for the residents of the coal city.

An excited Timaya said “It’s been a fantastic night I must say…there was too much love from the fans. I can only say a big thank you to them for the love. I’ve been on the Real Deal Experience train for a while and it just keeps getting better. The platform provided by Legend Extra Stout is a great one, not just for me as a musician but also for local acts. You never know where you’ll get your break as an entertainer so I really commend Legend team for helping local talents too.”

And that was not all for the night.

For the first time in the history of the Real Deal Experience, a live simulation room was introduced to give Legend consumers a more enriched experience of the brand, as they got to watch the different unique elements that make up Legend stout. There were also different game shows for the audience and hundreds went home with exciting prizes like flat screen TVs, generators, refrigerators and much more.

“As the a leading stout brand in the country, we care a lot about consumer experience. We want to consistently engage our consumers by delivering real value to them wherever they are. The Real Deal experience will continue to bring Nigeria’s biggest acts to every neighborhood so fans can get to meet and interact with them on a more personal level, just as we continue to use the platform to promote local talents too. We are happy people had fun and we’ll continue to delight consumers in every city with the Real Deal Experience. So with good music, A-list artiste, loyal fans and plenty bottles of the finest stout, of course, you can only get a perfect night of fun.” Oluseun Lawal, Brand Manager, Legend Extra Stout, said about the night.

Legend Extra Stout is a unique bitter tasting premium stout, fully brewed from the finest ingredients and bottled under the highest quality standards. The Real Deal Experience is Legend’s signature annual nationwide music tour launched to better interact with the brand’s customers.

The tour takes Nigeria’s biggest music stars to grassroots areas around the country to entertain Nigerians and give fans the wonderful experience they crave for. The event also rewards Legend’s consumers with exciting gifts such as flat-screen TVs, generators, and refrigerators etc.

The Real Deal Experience has been to Nnewi and Enugu this year and will visit other cities in Nigeria in the coming weeks. So expect the Real Deal Experience in your neighborhood soon.

