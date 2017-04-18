Pages Navigation Menu

‘Tinsel’ Couple, Iyke Okechukwu & Wife, Florence Mark 4th Wedding Anniversary With The Sweetest Words

Posted on Apr 18, 2017

Actors on Africa Magic’s Tinsel Iyke and his wife, Florence Okechukwu got married in April 2013 and are blessed with 2 kids. The Nollywood actor, Iyke Okechukwu had the sweetest words for his wife, Florence as the couple marks their fourth wedding anniversary today. He wrote: ‘Four years already! I had to literally count the …

The post 'Tinsel' Couple, Iyke Okechukwu & Wife, Florence Mark 4th Wedding Anniversary With The Sweetest Words appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

