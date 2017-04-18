‘Tinsel’ Couple, Iyke Okechukwu & Wife, Florence Mark 4th Wedding Anniversary With The Sweetest Words
Actors on Africa Magic’s Tinsel Iyke and his wife, Florence Okechukwu got married in April 2013 and are blessed with 2 kids. The Nollywood actor, Iyke Okechukwu had the sweetest words for his wife, Florence as the couple marks their fourth wedding anniversary today. He wrote: ‘Four years already! I had to literally count the …
