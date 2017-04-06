‘Tinubu begged me over Fayemi’ – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has spoken about his face-off with former Governor Kayode Fayemi. In an interview on AIT’s People, Politics and Power program, on Thursday, Governor Fayose recalled how APC national leader begged him to work for Fayemi in 2012. He also stated that he will be president of Nigeria someday, adding that…
