Tinubu: Saraki, El-Rufai instigated Buhari not to pick me as VP

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has alleged that Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, worked against the plan to make him President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2015 presidential election. Tinubu stated that Saraki, El-Rufai and other stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic…

