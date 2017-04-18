Tipoff Leads Anti-Graft Swat Team to Upscale Lagos Pad and Bundles of US Cash – Lasentinel
|
Lasentinel
|
Tipoff Leads Anti-Graft Swat Team to Upscale Lagos Pad and Bundles of US Cash
Lasentinel
(GIN) – Neatly-bound bundles of fresh U.S. dollars, Nigerian naira and British pounds totaling over $50 million were recovered by an anti-graft “swat team” in a raid at the Osborne Towers, a luxury building in an upscale section of Lagos. The raid was …
