Title Race Open As Man Utd Beat Chelsea

Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League now stands at only four points and the title race is wide open again after they were well beaten by a resurgent Manchester United at Old Trafford. United manager Jose Mourinho has suffered this season against the club where he was a three-time champion, losing 4-0 in the league at Chelsea and also going out of the FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.The Portuguese was not to be denied this time as Marcus Rashford, paired with Jesse Lingard up front while a jaded Zlatan Ibrahimovic was rested, finished coolly after seven minutes and Ander Herrera – detailed to do a brilliant man-marking job on Eden Hazard – saw his shot deflected in off Kurt Zouma four minutes after the break.

Roberto Firmino scored a winner for the second weekend running as Liverpool beat West Brom to go third in the Premier League. The Brazil striker headed in at the end of the first half after Lucas Leiva had glanced on James Milner’s free-kick. Milner volleyed over after half-time, and Simon Mignolet saved with his legs from Matt Phillips at the other end. Late on, Alberto Moreno missed an empty goal from 40 yards after Albion keeper Ben Foster had gone up for a corner. Despite that miss, Jurgen Klopp’s side secured a fifth win in seven games, sending West Brom to a third straight defeat.

