Tiv in UK berate FG over herdsmen, farmers’ crisis

By Joseph Undu

Tiv community in the United Kingdom, UK, has criticised the Federal Government over farmers clashes with herdsmen and other criminal elements in Benue State.

The community, on the platform of Mutual Union of the Tiv, MUT, United Kingdom, UK, in a statement by the President, Martin Akiga, called on all Tiv sons and daughters around the world to stand up, adding that “over the past few years, herdsmen’s occupation in Benue State has led to widespread deaths, seizure of indigenous lands and destruction of farmlands and produce.

“In the last three years, 2,000 Tiv indigenes have been brutally killed and a further 750 wounded or maimed. Approximately, 100,000 men, women and children are refugees as a result of incessant attack on Tiv people of Benue State.

“Our people are farmers and do not go to other states asking for ‘farming reserves.’ Our neighbouring states would never agree to this. Why should we create grazing reserves for nomads?”

The post Tiv in UK berate FG over herdsmen, farmers’ crisis appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

