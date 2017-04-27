Today is NASA’s day of reckoning – The Star, Kenya
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Quartz
|
Today is NASA's day of reckoning
The Star, Kenya
The curtains came down on political party primaries yesterday, the court extension notwithstanding. The victors sighed with relief, not frenzied celebrations, that the punitive charade was at least over. Some smiled triumphantly, knowing they are a …
Kenyan voters need to resist the allure of voting for the usual suspects
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!