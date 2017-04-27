Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Today is NASA’s day of reckoning – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Today is NASA’s day of reckoning – The Star, Kenya

Quartz

Today is NASA's day of reckoning
The Star, Kenya
The curtains came down on political party primaries yesterday, the court extension notwithstanding. The victors sighed with relief, not frenzied celebrations, that the punitive charade was at least over. Some smiled triumphantly, knowing they are a
Kenyan voters need to resist the allure of voting for the usual suspectsThe Conversation AU

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.