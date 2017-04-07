Today’s Noisemakers: Trump, Funmi Iyanda is on the tube and God’s Command Ministry organises prayer retreat for #BBNaija’s Efe

Every day, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions,…

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Trump, Funmi Iyanda is on the tube and God’s Command Ministry organises prayer retreat for #BBNaija’s Efe on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

