Toke Makinwa, Kemi Adetiba React To Reuben Abati’s Article On Big Brother Naija, Tboss

Nigerian On Air Personality, Toke Makinwam, who got her behind handed over to her by Nigerians on social media after she made a remark regarding Janet Jackson’s divorce has spoken up regarding the article by Reuben Abati on the recently concluded BB Naija show. The OAP, vlogger and author of ‘On Becoming’ took to her…

The post Toke Makinwa, Kemi Adetiba React To Reuben Abati’s Article On Big Brother Naija, Tboss appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

