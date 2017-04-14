Tomer Hemed Expects Contract Talks At Brighton And Hove Albion

Tomer Hemed is set for summer contract talks with Brighton, as the Seagulls are on the cusp of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Tomer Hemed 28 goals in 76 Championship outings signed a three-year deal which expires in June 2018.

“I think the club will speak with me at the end of the season. Of course, I want to stay here,” he told the Brighton Argus. “This club is very special for me, very important. First of all I want to finish the season here like everyone wants us to.

“Then in the summer it will be quieter and we can do things we want to do. It’s still early. Everyone now is just thinking about the last five games. Me too, I’m not thinking about that yet. When we finish the season I’ll think about next year and maybe the next few years.”

Hemed has helped Albion to three straight wins since a two-match suspension imposed by Israel for remarks he reportedly made after being left out of their defeat by Spain.

“I had a few tough days after,” Hemed said. “It was a shame things worked out like they did.

“Sometimes things you say look different in the press. They took their decision quickly.

“Everyone knows in the national team I would never say something bad about the players or the manager.

“I need to accept the decision. When I came back here it was important for me to concentrate on the team and not to think about it too much.

“I’m happy since coming back I’ve had good moments here, scoring and helping the team.”

