Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband gifts Big Brother Naija housemates with plots of land in Abuja
Apart from being Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill is also a philanthropist and he has extended an arm of…
Read » Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband gifts Big Brother Naija housemates with plots of land in Abuja on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG