Too Bad! Mercy Aigbe 7 Year Old Marriage Crashes After A Deadly Fight With Hubby (Photos)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
We learnt that the couple had a nasty fight last week that left the actress with severe injuries and she’s still receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.
LIB has been able to exclusively get photos of the injury and they don’t look nice at all.
A few hours ago, Mercy through her Instagram page hinted on domestic violence with a post that reads, ‘Say NO to DOMESTIC VIOLENCE…… Only a Coward hits a woman! REAL MEN don’t HIT!’. and her husband responded with a post that reads, ‘Say No to the promiscuous and irresponsible women’.
Another source tells LIB that Mercy’s hubby has a fair skinned mistress named Opemititi who has allegedly been fingered as the one responsible for her hubby’s change of attitude.
The post Too Bad! Mercy Aigbe 7 Year Old Marriage Crashes After A Deadly Fight With Hubby (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!