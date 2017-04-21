Pages Navigation Menu

Top Nigerian politician in trouble as EFCC uncovers N6billion in bank accounts – Premium Times

Premium Times
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is considering declaring a former Commissioner of Local Government in Niger State, Kantigi Liman, wanted after a further N2billion was traced to his United Bank for Africa account by the agency. An EFCC …

