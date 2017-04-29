Tope Alabi and SLK for 9th Magodo Zonal Rally – Vanguard
Vanguard
Tope Alabi and SLK for 9th Magodo Zonal Rally
Vanguard
Tope Alabi and popular comedian, SLK popularly known as Boda Wasiu are set to perform at the forth coming 9th Zonal Rally of Foursquare Gospel Church , Magodo Zone of taking place between Thursday 4th May 2017 and Sunday, 7th May 2017.
