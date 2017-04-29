Pages Navigation Menu

Tope Alabi and SLK for 9th Magodo Zonal Rally

By Rotimi Agbana

Tope Alabi and popular comedian, SLK popularly known as Boda Wasiu are set to perform at the forth coming 9th Zonal Rally of Foursquare Gospel Church , Magodo Zone of taking place between Thursday 4th May 2017 and Sunday, 7th May 2017.

Tope Alabi

The ace gospel artist, known for her powerful music and the popular Instagram comedian, popular for his Instagram skits and   heavy use of   rhythm are two out of other guests expected to grace the event.     According to the Chairman of the Rally Committee, Mr. Samuel Olatunji, “This rally is the 9th of its kind in this zone, and   it will be a great one. Just as the theme, ‘On Eagles’ Wings’ indicated, we are going to be empowering people with knowledge on how to stand out like Eagles. We have many anointed ministers of God and speakers who will be speaking at the different days of the   programmes. Tope Alabi will be ministering live at the rally. We will also have SLK Comedy (Boda Wasiu) present to entertain everyone with his brand of comedy. He further stated that “There are many programmes planned for this Rally. There is a medical outreach which is free for all and also a Dinner for couples and one for singles and teens. Everyone who attends will have an awesome time.”

Other ministers of God slated for the event are, Pastor Alex Unuadjefe who doubles as the Zonal Superintendent of Magodo Zone, Pastor Anetor, Rev. Mrs. Mope Oluwole and Sister Bosun Bankole.

