Torino President Urbano Cairo Insists Joe Hart’s “Performance Levels Have Dropped”

Joe Hart’s “performance levels have dropped” because of constant speculation about his future, according to Torino president Urbano Cairo.

The 29-year-old, who spent a decade with Manchester City, has failed to keep a clean sheet for the Serie A side since January 8 and has made costly errors that have led to goals this season.

Cario believes there is a reason behind the England international’s mistakes.

“There’s too much being said about Hart,” he told Tuttosport .

“Since this has been happening, his performance levels have dropped. This is already the third time we concede a goal this way and that’s a bit too much.

“It happens and I like him, but come on. He’s a great goalkeeper, though, and let’s see how things evolve.”

The post Torino President Urbano Cairo Insists Joe Hart’s “Performance Levels Have Dropped” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

