Torino Want To Keep Hart For Another Year

Sinisa Mihajlovic has called on Manchester City to make a quick decision about Joe Hart, as he would love to keep the goalkeeper for one more year at Torino.

Hart has been on loan at Torino since the beginning of the 2016-17 season, after being replaced by Bravo and Caballero since Guardiola’s appointment.

Mihajlovic would want the England international to remain for one more year at Torino, but on loan.

“I would like Hart to stay at Torino, but we know – the club and him too – that we can’t buy him,” Mihajlovic told reporters.

“At the most, we can take him on loan for another year, but it depends on what Manchester City want to do and what he wants too.

“We would like to know this soon because if we have Hart here next year then that is one thing, but if not we have to make other plans.

“Torino can only take him on loan for another year so it is up to City to decide, but we need a decision quickly so we can plan for the future.”

The post Torino Want To Keep Hart For Another Year appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

