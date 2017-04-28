Pages Navigation Menu

Tottenham Confirm They’ll Move To Wembley

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Sports

Tottenham have confirmed they’ll be playing at Wembley, until their new stadium at Northumberland Park is completed.

Tottenham have been playing their European home games at Wembley and as from next season will play all their home games at the national stadium.

Daniel Levy said: “Both on and of the pitch this is an incredibly exciting time in the history of our club.

“The Lane means a huge amount to each and very one of us and we needed to gain greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium before we made the final decision to commence with the decommissions of our iconic, historic home.

“We shall ensure that we give the Lane a fitting farewell when we play our last match there on May 14.

“Wembley will be our home for a season and then we will return to what will be one of the best stadiums of its kind and the most unique in the world, playing host to NFL games too – a stadium that will be key to our future growth and success.”

