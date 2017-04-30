Tottenham dent Arsenal’s hopes of top-four finish
Tottenham on Sunday defeated premier league rivals 2-0 at White Hart Lane to dent the Gunners’ hope of a top-four finish and a Champion League spot this season. The result also meant that Tottenham continued their pursuit of table-toppers Chelsea as Dele Alli and Harry Kane struck twice in three second-half minutes to see off north London rivals Arsenal. Spurs are four points behind Chelsea with four games remaining following the Blues’ win at Everton earlier on Sunday.
