Tottenham fan beaten after mistaken as a Chelsea supporter
It was double tragedy for this Tottenham fan identified as Michael Voller after watching his team lost, he suffered a broken cheekbone, broken eye socket and skull after he was attacked by his own club’s fans who mistook him for a Chelsea supporter. Voller, was severly punched in the face as he left Wembley Stadium …
