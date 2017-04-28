Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Sports

Tottenham move into Wembley stadium

Tottenham have confirmed they will play their home games at Wembley for the 2017-18 season while construction work on their new stadium takes place. The club’s new 61,000-seater ground is being built next to the site of their current home White Hart Lane. Spurs played their Champions League and Europa League ties at Wembley this…

