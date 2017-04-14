Tottenham Send Scout To Watch Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic

Tottenham reportedly sent their chief scout to Dortmund’s Champions League tie with Monaco with a view to seeing Christian Pulisic in action, according to the Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old came on as a second half substitute as he continues to be linked to a move away from the Bundesliga club, with Liverpool also linked to the teenager.

Pulisic has attracted interest from across Europe following a number of impressive displays for the Westfalenstadion club.

After coming on at half-time against Monaco, Pulisic produced another lively performance

Tuchel refused to criticise his players after the defeat and blamed UEFA for rescheduling the game for less than 24 hours after the original tie was postponed, following an attack on the Dortmund team bus.\

‘We were informed by text message that UEFA was making this decision,’ Tuchel said after the match.

‘We would have liked more time to take stock. This gives you the feeling of impotence, that we have to keep functioning and nothing else matters.

‘A decision made in Switzerland that concerns us directly. We will not forget it. It is a very bad feeling.

‘A few minutes after this attack the only question that was asked was: ‘Are you ready to play?’

