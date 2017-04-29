Tottenham set to end Arsenal’s dominance

Tottenham host Arsenal in what will now officially be the last ever North London Derby at Spurs’ home ground of White Hart Lane, with the club confirming their move to Wembley for the 2017/18 season.

Spurs will start the match an incredible 14 points ahead of their rivals in the league table, but face a big challenge to keep up with leaders Chelsea as Arsene Wenger’s side get back into their groove.

Tottenham may be on an eight-game winning run in the league themselves, but came unstuck when they took on more challenging opposition in the form of Chelsea last weekend, losing 4-2 in the FA Cup semi-final in what could prove a major dent to their confidence in catching the Blues in the title race.

Arsenal, meanwhile, set up a final clash with Antonio Conte’s men by beating Manchester City in their semi-final, and have won three on the spin since switching to a 3-4-3 formation.

As ever, this fixture promises to be a thriller from start to finish, and we’ve got the team news, stats and video to get you in the mood…

As much as the Arsenal boss may be something of a figure of fun these days, remember that this is a man who has never finished below Spurs in the Premier League.

The Frenchman has a proud record of dominance against Arsenal’s north London neighbours, and can surely wave goodbye to that if he fails to get anything other than a win this Sunday.

Pochettino is one of many of this growing breed of promising young managers shaking up the game, and whether he delivers silverware or not, a win here surely wraps up Champions League football for a second season and confirms Tottenham as the top team in north London for the first time since 1995.

