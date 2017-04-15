Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tottenham trail Chelsea on English Premier League table

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

English Premier League table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Tottenham Hotspur’s English striker Harry Kane (C) celebrates after scoring a hat-trick with Tottenham Hotspur’s Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (L) and Tottenham Hotspur’s English midfielder Dele Alli during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage in London on February 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75

Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 71

Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63

Man City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61

————————————

Man Utd 30 15 12 3 46 24 57

Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54

Everton 32 15 9 8 57 36 54

————————————

West Brom 32 12 8 12 39 41 44

Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40

Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37

Leicester 31 10 6 15 39 51 36

Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36

Stoke 32 9 9 14 34 47 36

West Ham 32 10 6 16 42 57 36

Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35

Crystal Palace 31 10 4 17 42 50 34

Hull 32 8 6 18 33 64 30

————————————

Swansea 32 8 4 20 37 67 28

Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24

Sunderland 31 5 5 21 24 55 20

Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship

The post Tottenham trail Chelsea on English Premier League table appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.