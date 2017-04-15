Tottenham trail Chelsea on English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75

Tottenham 32 21 8 3 68 22 71

Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63

Man City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61

————————————

Man Utd 30 15 12 3 46 24 57

Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54

Everton 32 15 9 8 57 36 54

————————————

West Brom 32 12 8 12 39 41 44

Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40

Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37

Leicester 31 10 6 15 39 51 36

Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36

Stoke 32 9 9 14 34 47 36

West Ham 32 10 6 16 42 57 36

Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35

Crystal Palace 31 10 4 17 42 50 34

Hull 32 8 6 18 33 64 30

————————————

Swansea 32 8 4 20 37 67 28

Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24

Sunderland 31 5 5 21 24 55 20

Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship

The post Tottenham trail Chelsea on English Premier League table appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

