Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TQuest – Body On Me Ft. Brown Shuga

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Radio show host, TQuest dives into the colorful world of Reggae dancehall with a classic beat made by OGE as a follow up to the release of ‘Lord i Pray’ titled ‘Body on me. This track features the dynamic vocal of dread head ‘Brown Shuga. Song mixed and mastered by TonyVin. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.