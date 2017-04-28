TQuest – Body On Me Ft. Brown Shuga
Radio show host, TQuest dives into the colorful world of Reggae dancehall with a classic beat made by OGE as a follow up to the release of ‘Lord i Pray’ titled ‘Body on me. This track features the dynamic vocal of dread head ‘Brown Shuga. Song mixed and mastered by TonyVin. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!