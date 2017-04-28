TQuest – Body On Me Ft. Brown Shuga

Radio show host, TQuest dives into the colorful world of Reggae dancehall with a classic beat made by OGE as a follow up to the release of ‘Lord i Pray’ titled ‘Body on me. This track features the dynamic vocal of dread head ‘Brown Shuga. Song mixed and mastered by TonyVin. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com.

