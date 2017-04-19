Traders to access FG’s N140b empowerment fund

The National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) says it is ready to access the N140 billion Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) fund. Mr Ken Ukaoha, the President of NANTS who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the fund was meant for traders, artisans, market men and women. “The Federal Government rolled out a facility meant for traders, artisans and market men and women, and it is called the GEEP under the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

