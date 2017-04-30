Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tragedy as Final Year Student of Anambra State University Shot Dead on His Way from Students Union Event (Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Tragedy as Final Year Student of Anambra State University Shot Dead on His Way from Students Union Event (Photos)

A final year student studying computer science in Anambra State University, identified as Mohammed Umar, was killed by unknown gunmen on Friday, on his way home from a Students Union event.

 

His friend who attended the event with him took Facebook to share the shocking news.

She wrote:

Its still a shock to me….my Mohammed…. We went to sug nite together…we had fun….on our way back home…u were murdered….I don’t have much to say but rip dear friend…I can still remember all DAT u told me DAT evening
#iwillnevaforgetyhu
#mohammedumar
#goinpeace

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

May his soul RIP.

The post Tragedy as Final Year Student of Anambra State University Shot Dead on His Way from Students Union Event (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.