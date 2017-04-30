Tragedy as Final Year Student of Anambra State University Shot Dead on His Way from Students Union Event (Photos)

A final year student studying computer science in Anambra State University, identified as Mohammed Umar, was killed by unknown gunmen on Friday, on his way home from a Students Union event.

His friend who attended the event with him took Facebook to share the shocking news.

She wrote:

Its still a shock to me….my Mohammed…. We went to sug nite together…we had fun….on our way back home…u were murdered….I don’t have much to say but rip dear friend…I can still remember all DAT u told me DAT evening

#iwillnevaforgetyhu

#mohammedumar

#goinpeace

May his soul RIP.