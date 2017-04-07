Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tragedy as Popular Motel Owner Burnt Alive by Armed Robbers in Ekiti State (Photos)

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A popular motel owner in Odo Owa community in Ijero local government area in Ekiti state was killed by suspected armed robbers after they burnt him to death yesterday night.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

The man identified as Olayode Samuel died after the armed robbers raided his home.

 

According to an eyewitness, when he was found, he was tied to steel and it looked like they had set him on fire. The Police is currently investigating the incident.

The post Tragedy as Popular Motel Owner Burnt Alive by Armed Robbers in Ekiti State (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.