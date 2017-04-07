Tragedy as Popular Motel Owner Burnt Alive by Armed Robbers in Ekiti State (Photos)

A popular motel owner in Odo Owa community in Ijero local government area in Ekiti state was killed by suspected armed robbers after they burnt him to death yesterday night.

The man identified as Olayode Samuel died after the armed robbers raided his home.

According to an eyewitness, when he was found, he was tied to steel and it looked like they had set him on fire. The Police is currently investigating the incident.