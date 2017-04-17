Pages Navigation Menu

Tragedy as Thunder Strikes Woman to Death in Abia Community

A Facebook user identified as Oti Maduabuchi Orieji, share a shocking news of  how a heavy rainfall which came with lightening, allegedly stroked a woman dead on Sunday evening in the Ihenta Ohafia area of Abia state.

He wrote:
“Its a sad cold rainy evening as thunder kills a lady in my street this evening. Ihenta ohafia.. God have mercy ooo am scared oo,”

