Trailer Crushes Motorcyclist, Biliaminu Olayiwola To Death in Isolo – Mushin, Lagos

A motorcyclist was killed by a trailer on Thursday April 27th, 2017 around Daleko Market Bridge inward Isolo, Mushin Lagos state.

The Okada rider, simply identified as Biliaminu Olayiwola was trying to evade thugs popularly called “Agberos” who are known for extorting commercial vehicles for money.

The spokesman for LASEMA, Kehinde Adebayo said the agency received a distress call of an accident

