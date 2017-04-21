Train vs Flights, GoEuro wants you to choose wisely for Earth Day

People all over the world will mark Earth Day on Saturday, 22nd April, 2017. Reducing carbon emissions, planting trees, and reducing plastic use are some of the basic ways everyone can contribute to a cleaner earth. GoEuro, the travel platform for comparing and booking trains, buses and flights across Europe, conducted an Earth Project analysis to help you travel cleaner.

15 of the most popular routes traversed in Europe were looked into and an astonishing discovery was made. Not only was taking the train faster along some routes, this mode of transportation is more environmentally friendly than flying. This research takes into account factors such as city transit, security processes and travel times.

The findings suggest that Europe’s most environmentally friendly route is Marseille to Lyon, which saves passengers 1:27 hours in travel time, and journey by train only uses just over 2% of the CO2 emissions than a plane full of people. This is followed by Brussels to London, where passengers save 2:08 hours in travel time when traveling by train, saving 44 liters of fuel.

Within the UK, London to Manchester is the most time efficient and environmentally route, where travellers can save 1:21 hours on their journey time as well as a total of 109.6kg in carbon dioxide emissions.

The London to Paris route was also found to have a significant impact on the environment, saving 106.3kg in carbon dioxide. The journey itself is around the same in travel time as flying and can often be a more pleasant experience.

Naren Shaam, CEO of GoEuro commented “Train travel is one of the most effective modes of travel across Europe. We have been conditioned to think that a one-hour flight, is literally just that, and often we forget that the journey also includes the time to get to the airport and the two hours advised to clear security checks. By using the GoEuro platform, travellers will be able to compare the total travel times between rail, bus and air, as well as the price and ultimately make the most informed decision on their travel needs.”







As the world leans towards more environmentally friendly practices this Earth Day, GoEuro provides a travel booking solution that easily identifies travel time and costs of tickets across rail, bus and air that will take the guess work out of the environmental impact.

Without further ado, here are the top 15 fastest routes to travel by rail over flying. They are:

Marseille to Lyon

Brussels to London

London to Manchester

London to Paris

Munich to Frankfurt

Brussels to Frankfurt

Valencia to Barcelona

Barcelona to Toulouse

Paris to Frankfurt

Madrid to Valencia

Manchester to Edinburgh

Paris to Lyon

London to Leeds

Madrid to Malaga

Amsterdam to Brussels

For more information about GoEuro’s research, go HERE

