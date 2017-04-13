Pages Navigation Menu

Transforming telecommunications industry our target – NCC

Posted on Apr 13, 2017

The Management of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, yesterday reiterated its determination to ensure smooth running of the telecommunications industry. Commission’s Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management, Mr. Sunday Dare who represented the Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta stated this at a meeting held at the NCC Headquarters with the stakeholders in the international data access and […]

