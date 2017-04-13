Transforming telecommunications industry our target – NCC
The Management of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, yesterday reiterated its determination to ensure smooth running of the telecommunications industry. Commission’s Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management, Mr. Sunday Dare who represented the Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta stated this at a meeting held at the NCC Headquarters with the stakeholders in the international data access and […]
Transforming telecommunications industry our target – NCC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG