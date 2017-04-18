Troops arrests Boko Haram leader’s alleged ex-wife in Maiduguri
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Borno State have arrested the ex-wife of Boko Haram terrorist group factional leader,Mamman Nur who was one of the two teenage suspected suicide bombers. The leader’s 15-year-old ex-wife, Fatima Kabir, had Mamman Nur as her first husband before she was divorced and later married two other insurgents …
