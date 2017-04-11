Trophee Hassan II Field – 2017 Trophee Hassan II Player List

The 2017 Trophee Hassan II will be hosted at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco between Thursday April 13th and Sunday April 16th.

The provisional Trophee Hassan II player lineup has been announced includes 144 players. The defending champion at the 2017 Trophee Hassan II, Jeunghun Wang, is included in the tournament entry list. The full Trophee Hassan II player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2017 Trophee Hassan II Player List

The Trophee Hassan II field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Trophee Hassan II, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Felipe Aguilar Julien Guerrier Wade Ormsby Jaco Ahlers Chris Hanson Max Orrin Pep Angles Grégory Havret Adrian Otaegui Marcus Armitage James Heath Hennie Otto Nino Bertasio Benjamin Hebert Chris Paisley Lucas Bjerregaard Sebastian Heisele Renato Paratore Alexander Björk Scott Henry John Parry Thomas Bjørn Craig Hinton Matthieu Pavon Richard Bland Michael Hoey Eddie Pepperell Dylan Boshart Nathan Holman Damien Perrier Grégory Bourdy David Horsey Carlos Pigem Daniel Brooks David Howell Haydn Porteous Dean Burmester Ayoub Id-Omar (AM) Garrick Porteous Jorge Campillo Mikko Ilonen Julien Quesne Alejandro Cañizares Daniel Im Aaron Rai Laurie Canter Raphaël Jacquelin Richie Ramsay Johan Carlsson Scott Jamieson Bernd Ritthammer Ashley Chesters Lasse Jensen Robert Rock Nicolas Colsaerts Richard S Johnson Jamie Rutherford Erik Compton Rikard Karlberg Abdelhaq Sabi Jens Dantorp Robert Karlsson Adrien Saddier Eduardo de la Riva Anton Karlsson Reinier Saxton Thomas Detry Maximilian Kieffer Faycal Serghini Robert Dinwiddie Nathan Kimsey Callum Shinkwin Jamie Donaldson Gary King Marcel Siem David Drysdale Alexander Knappe Lee Slattery Victor Dubuisson Mikko Korhonen Jordan Smith Paul Dunne Joakim Lagergren Sebastian Soderberg Simon Dyson Romain Langasque Clément Sordet Rafa Echenique Pablo Larrazábal Matthew Southgate Pelle Edberg Alexander Levy Gary Stal Johan Edfors Tom Lewis Joël Stalter Younes El Hassani Ayoub Lguirati (AM) Richard Sterne Nacho Elvira José-Filipe Lima Duncan Stewart Ben Evans Thomas Linard Brandon Stone Jens Fahrbring Zander Lombard Steven Tiley Niclas Fasth Mike Lorenzo-Vera Yassine Touhami Richard Finch Joost Luiten Jaco van Zyl Oliver Fisher Santiago Luna Sam Walker Trevor Fisher Paul Maddy Anthony Wall Mark Foster Matteo Manassero Justin Walters Florian Fritsch Stuart Manley Jeunghun Wang Dylan Frittelli Ahmed Marjan Paul Waring Stephen Gallacher Andrew Marshall Romain Wattel Ricardo Gonzalez Richard Mcevoy Mike Weir Ricardo Gouveia Edoardo Molinari Pontus Widegren Richard Green James Morrison Jeff Winther Sébastien Gros Matthew Nixon Y. E. Yang

The post Trophee Hassan II Field – 2017 Trophee Hassan II Player List appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

