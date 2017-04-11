Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trophee Hassan II Field – 2017 Trophee Hassan II Player List

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 Trophee Hassan II will be hosted at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco between Thursday April 13th and Sunday April 16th.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The provisional Trophee Hassan II player lineup has been announced includes 144 players. The defending champion at the 2017 Trophee Hassan II, Jeunghun Wang, is included in the tournament entry list. The full Trophee Hassan II player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2017 Trophee Hassan II Player List

The Trophee Hassan II field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Trophee Hassan II, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Felipe Aguilar Julien Guerrier Wade Ormsby
Jaco Ahlers Chris Hanson Max Orrin
Pep Angles Grégory Havret Adrian Otaegui
Marcus Armitage James Heath Hennie Otto
Nino Bertasio Benjamin Hebert Chris Paisley
Lucas Bjerregaard Sebastian Heisele Renato Paratore
Alexander Björk Scott Henry John Parry
Thomas Bjørn Craig Hinton Matthieu Pavon
Richard Bland Michael Hoey Eddie Pepperell
Dylan Boshart Nathan Holman Damien Perrier
Grégory Bourdy David Horsey Carlos Pigem
Daniel Brooks David Howell Haydn Porteous
Dean Burmester Ayoub Id-Omar (AM) Garrick Porteous
Jorge Campillo Mikko Ilonen Julien Quesne
Alejandro Cañizares Daniel Im Aaron Rai
Laurie Canter Raphaël Jacquelin Richie Ramsay
Johan Carlsson Scott Jamieson Bernd Ritthammer
Ashley Chesters Lasse Jensen Robert Rock
Nicolas Colsaerts Richard S Johnson Jamie Rutherford
Erik Compton Rikard Karlberg Abdelhaq Sabi
Jens Dantorp Robert Karlsson Adrien Saddier
Eduardo de la Riva Anton Karlsson Reinier Saxton
Thomas Detry Maximilian Kieffer Faycal Serghini
Robert Dinwiddie Nathan Kimsey Callum Shinkwin
Jamie Donaldson Gary King Marcel Siem
David Drysdale Alexander Knappe Lee Slattery
Victor Dubuisson Mikko Korhonen Jordan Smith
Paul Dunne Joakim Lagergren Sebastian Soderberg
Simon Dyson Romain Langasque Clément Sordet
Rafa Echenique Pablo Larrazábal Matthew Southgate
Pelle Edberg Alexander Levy Gary Stal
Johan Edfors Tom Lewis Joël Stalter
Younes El Hassani Ayoub Lguirati (AM) Richard Sterne
Nacho Elvira José-Filipe Lima Duncan Stewart
Ben Evans Thomas Linard Brandon Stone
Jens Fahrbring Zander Lombard Steven Tiley
Niclas Fasth Mike Lorenzo-Vera Yassine Touhami
Richard Finch Joost Luiten Jaco van Zyl
Oliver Fisher Santiago Luna Sam Walker
Trevor Fisher Paul Maddy Anthony Wall
Mark Foster Matteo Manassero Justin Walters
Florian Fritsch Stuart Manley Jeunghun Wang
Dylan Frittelli Ahmed Marjan Paul Waring
Stephen Gallacher Andrew Marshall Romain Wattel
Ricardo Gonzalez Richard Mcevoy Mike Weir
Ricardo Gouveia Edoardo Molinari Pontus Widegren
Richard Green James Morrison Jeff Winther
Sébastien Gros Matthew Nixon Y. E. Yang

The post Trophee Hassan II Field – 2017 Trophee Hassan II Player List appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.