Truck driver kills 3 on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A truck driver driving against traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday crushed three persons at Arepo, Ogun area of the highway.

Mr Clement Oladele , the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ogun, who confirmed the accident, told newsmen in Abeokuta that the three persons died on the spot.

He said that the driver of the ash-coloured truck was travelling from Lagos to Ibadan in the morning and the three victims were male.

“The accident was caused by route violation and dangerous driving because the driver of the truck was facing one way.

“The police have apprehended the driver of the truck,” Oladele said

The sector commander said that the FRSC ambulance conveyed the corpses of the dead to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) mortuary.

