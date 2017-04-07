Truck Driver Ploughs Through Pedestrians in Sweden | 4 Dead & Dozens Injured
Four persons were reported dead in Stockholm Sweden after a man ploughed through one of the streets in the city. The suspect allegedly hijacked a beer truck as it made a delivery nearby before ploughing through people on the street and crashed into a department store. According to an eyewitness Glen Foran, an Australian tourist, “I turned […]
