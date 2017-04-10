Pages Navigation Menu

Trump calls Sisi to offer condolences after bombing

Posted on Apr 10, 2017

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on April 9, 2017 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) chairing a meeting of the National Defence Council in the capital Cairo, including Prime Minister Sherif Ismail (R-5), Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Al (L-5), Interior Minister Magdy Abdel Ghaffar (R-3), Defence Minister Sedki Sobhi (L-4), and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (L-3). The meeting was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Prime Minister as well as the Ministers of Defense and Military Production, Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Finance. Also present were the Director of the General Intelligence Directorate, the Chief of Staff of the armed forces, a number of commanders of the main branches of the armed forces. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency in Egypt following twin church bombings that killed dozens of people in two cities on April 9, 2017. The Islamic State (IS) group had claimed responsibility for the church bombings in the Nile Delta cities of Alexandria and Tanta in which at least 44 people were killed. / AFP PHOTO / EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY AND AFP PHOTO / Handout /

US President Donald Trump has called Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to express his condolences about twin church bombings by the Islamic State group that killed dozens, the White House said Monday.

Trump spoke to Sisi on Sunday to express his “deepest condolences to Egypt and to the families who lost loved ones in the heinous terrorist attacks against Christian churches on Palm Sunday.”

The attacks in the Nile Delta cities of Tanta and Alexandria prompted Sisi to declare a “three-month” state of emergency.

“The President also expressed his confidence in President Al Sisi’s commitment to protect Christians and all Egyptians,” the White House said.

Last week Trump hosted Sisi at the White House, signaling a break from the previous US administration’s view of the former general.

Hundreds of demonstrators were killed and thousands jailed when Sisi seized power from a broadly Islamist government.

