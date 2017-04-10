Trump calls Sisi to offer condolences after bombing

US President Donald Trump has called Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to express his condolences about twin church bombings by the Islamic State group that killed dozens, the White House said Monday.

Trump spoke to Sisi on Sunday to express his “deepest condolences to Egypt and to the families who lost loved ones in the heinous terrorist attacks against Christian churches on Palm Sunday.”

The attacks in the Nile Delta cities of Tanta and Alexandria prompted Sisi to declare a “three-month” state of emergency.

“The President also expressed his confidence in President Al Sisi’s commitment to protect Christians and all Egyptians,” the White House said.

Last week Trump hosted Sisi at the White House, signaling a break from the previous US administration’s view of the former general.

Hundreds of demonstrators were killed and thousands jailed when Sisi seized power from a broadly Islamist government.

