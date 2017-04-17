Trump Congratulates Erdogan After Referendum Win

US President Donald Trump called Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on winning a referendum expanding his authority, sources in Erdogan’s palace say.

Turkey voted on Sunday to switch to a presidential system, greatly increasing Erdogan’s powers.

Unofficial results, which the opposition said it would challenge, showed a narrow victory for him with 51.4 per cent of votes cast in favour.

European electoral observers have criticised the referendum as not being held on an even playing field or in a genuinely democratic way.

