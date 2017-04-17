Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump Congratulates Erdogan After Referendum Win

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

US President Donald Trump called Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on winning a referendum expanding his authority, sources in Erdogan’s palace say.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Turkey voted on Sunday to switch to a presidential system, greatly increasing Erdogan’s powers.

Unofficial results, which the opposition said it would challenge, showed a narrow victory for him with 51.4 per cent of votes cast in favour.

European electoral observers have criticised the referendum as not being held on an even playing field or in a genuinely democratic way.

 

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Trump Congratulates Erdogan After Referendum Win appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.