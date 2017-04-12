Trump diminishes, but not dismisses Bannon – CNN
|
CNN
|
Trump diminishes, but not dismisses Bannon
CNN
Washington (CNN) The ball is now in Steve Bannon's court. President Donald Trump will make the ultimate decision whether his chief strategist keeps his role, but the President has made clear the choice will hinge on whether Bannon starts cooperating …
Trump just threw Steve Bannon under the bus and backed it up over him
The Latest: Trump to host Argentina president in late April
Why Donald Trump still needs Stephen Bannon
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG