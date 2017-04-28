Pages Navigation Menu

Trump says NRA gun lobby has 'friend' in White House

Apr 28, 2017

Trump says NRA gun lobby has ‘friend’ in White House

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 28: President Donald Trump is applauded by Wayne LaPierre (L), executive vice president and CEO of the NRA, during the NRA-ILA's Leadership Forum at the 146th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 28, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The convention is the largest annual gathering for the NRA's more than 5 million members. Trump is the first president to address the annual meetings since Ronald Reagan. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP<br />SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The United States’ powerful gun lobby has “a true friend and champion in the White House,” President Donald Trump said Friday in an address to the National Rifle Association.

“As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms,” Trump told the cheering crowd in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Freedom is not a gift from the government. Freedom is a gift from God.”

The NRA was an early supporter of Trump during his campaign for the White House, and he was speaking to its members on the eve of marking 100 days in office.

“These are dangerous times,” the president warned. “To the NRA, I can proudly say, I will never, ever let you down.”

“The eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” he vowed.

That referred to a constitutional protection for gun ownership, which predecessor Barack Obama had sought to bring under greater control after a string of mass shootings.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

