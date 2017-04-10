Trump Set To Visit China
US President Donald Trump accepted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit . Xi, invited Trump when he paid US two-day visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the first meeting between the two presidents, also urged cooperation with the United States on investment, infrastructure and energy, Xinhua said.
