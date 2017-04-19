Trump’s Presidency In Focus: Day 89

Trump Blames Obama For Allowing Violent MS-13 Gang To Form In The US

President Donald Trump is back to his pre-dawn tweeting. Yesteray morning, Trump attacked former President Barack Obama for “allowing” a Central American gang to form in the United States. However, the new president’s facts are lacking in accuracy.

Trump tweeted at 5:39 a.m saying;

“The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across US. We are removing them fast!”

