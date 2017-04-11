Pages Navigation Menu

TTT betrayed our friendship, says ex-BBNaija housemate Bisola – TheCable

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Entertainment


TTT betrayed our friendship, says ex-BBNaija housemate Bisola
The second runner-up of Big Brother Naija reality show, Bisola Aiyeola, says she feels betrayed to learn that ex-housemate, ThinTallTony, is married with children. TTT, as he's popularly known, hid the fact that he was married from all the housemates
