Tuchel: Bomb Attack Has Made Us Stronger

Thomas Tuchel insists the bomb attack on his team is now in the past and they’re now a stronger team.

Three explosions rocked the Dortmund team bus as they were heading for the Signal Iduna Park to play their first leg against Monaco. Marc Bartra was the only player to sustain an injury.

Tuchel’s men played the match a day later and lost 3-2 at home, but the manager is losing no hope of qualifying for the last four.

On the eve of the return leg, Tuchel said: “We’ve got this out of our system now and we’re more stable emotionally.

“All that happened last week has made us stronger. Now we have to play well and I’m convinced we can do that. We’re ready and focused.

“We know it will be very tough, but we have the energy and confidence we need to get a result.

“Our players are confident. We have a good mix between experienced and young players. We know what we need to do. We are here to win by two goals.”

