Tuchel: Comeback Win Against Bayern Is Madness

Thomas Tuchel has lauded Borussia Dortmund’s performance in the 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal, as they came from 2-1 down to win.

Marco Reus put Dortmund in front at the Allianz Arena , but goals from Martinez and Hummels gave Bayern the lead at halftime.

Poor finishing ruined Bayern’s chances of killing the game, before Aubameyang and Dembele scored to send Tuchel’s men to the final.

“We came back and turned things around in Munich, that is just madness,” Tuchel told reporters.

“We completely lost our footing after the first 20 minutes. We lost too many duels.

“We then had enormous luck after the break when [Sven] Bender prevented [Arjen] Robben from scoring Bayern’s third. We would have lost the game had that gone in. We then scored two great goals and held on.

“We had the little bit of luck that’s necessary when you come here. You could even say a lot of luck, but you need it here. This win is huge for the team’s confidence and development.”

