Tuface refuses to respond to questions on Blacface’s beef
TUFACE WAS a guest on the takeover show with Radio personality Moet Abebe and was all smiles and full of life until he was asked about Blackace. Fans had during the show tweeted questions concerning the latest Blackface attack wanting to know how Tuface plans to bring an end to the whole drama. The HolyHoly […]
The post Tuface refuses to respond to questions on Blacface’s beef appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!